Man shot in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A man shot in Parkway Village Friday night is in critical condition, Police say.

Memphis Police responded to shooting call at the 4900 block of Scottsdale Avenue.

The man shot was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information is available. If you have information police ask that you contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.