Live at 9: Cracking down on gun crime, TK Kirkland & music with Howard Alden

Cracking down on crime

His office started this year with conversations about cracking down on gun crime.

Now the new U.S. attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant gives us an update on their progress.

SCS budget

A proposal for Shelby County Schools budget calls for more school security and more counseling.

Stephanie Love and Chris Caldwell with the school board talk about the proposal.

TK Kirkland

You know TK Kirkland from HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and Jamie Foxx Presents Laffapalooza. Now you can see him live this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House.

Get tickets now

Howard Alden

Howard Alden began his career playing at a resort in the summer of 1979. Since then, he’s released numerous albums and gained a dedicated following.

This weekend Alden will be performing live at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.

Get tickets now