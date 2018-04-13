× James Comey calls President ‘unethical’, ‘ego driven’ in new book; RNC responds

WASHINGTON — Fired former FBI Director James Comey is pulling no punches about his former boss in his new book that goes on sale next week. The Associated Press and other sources are reporting the details. The book comes a year after President Donald Trump fired him.

Comey called President Trump”unethical” in his new book, A Higher Loyalty. He blasted the President as “untethered to truth” and goes on to say his leadership is “ego driven and about personal loyalty”.

Comey previously questioned the President’s honesty during his testimony before Congress.

“I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting so I thought it important to document.”

Comey recalled briefing the Trump team before the inauguration on the allegations contained in the then unsubstantiated dossier on Russian interference in the election.

“They were about to lead a country that had been attacked by a foreign adversary, yet they had no questions about what the future Russian threat might be.” Instead Comey writes, they launched into a strategy session about how to “spin what we’d just told them” to the public.”

The Republican National Committee, set to launch an aggressive response to the book, just unveiled a new website LyinComey.com to undermine his credibility.

Perhaps connected to the release of Comey’s book, CBS News has confirmed President Trump has agreed to pardon Lewis “Scooter” Libby. He was former Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff who was convicted in 2007 of obstruction of justice. Critics have accused Comey of misconduct in the Libby investigation and the pardon may be timed to undermine his record.