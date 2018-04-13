× Forrest City woman stabbed in eye with screwdriver

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Police say a woman was stabbed in the eye and head by another woman with a screwdriver Thursday.

Forrest City Police responded to the stabbing call on North Izard Street, where they found the victim. Police said the attack happened in front of the woman’s children.

Yunoka Watson was taken into custody without incident. She is charged with second-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

The victim was taken to Forrest City Medical Center