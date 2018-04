× Fire crews battle fire at South Memphis gin company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department battled a blaze at the Planters Gin Company in South Memphis.

WREG’s Shay Arthur is live on the scene.

She said the fire was reported Friday morning from the 100 block of West Mallory and has been burning for more than an hour.

At one point, the roof collapsed as fire fighters worked to put out the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause is still unknown.

Heavy smoke visible, even flames from downtown, other areas of South Memphis from fire at Planters Gin Co. @3onyourside @ShayA_WREG3 pic.twitter.com/G087nntmCm — Zaneta Lowe (@wregzaneta) April 13, 2018