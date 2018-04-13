× Dandridge takes over as Environmental Court judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new interim judge for Environmental Court in Memphis is getting ready to take over.

Public Works Deputy Director Patrick Dandridge has been appointed to oversee the court until an election is held Aug. 2.

Dandridge says he’ll step down from his role in Public Works and Code Enforcement to take on the job of judge.

Environmental Court tackles blight and holds slum lords accountable.

“We want to clean our neighborhoods, we want to clean our communities, and the cases that are brought before Environmental Court do just that. You know the judge has to have fairness and integrity but at the same time make sure we’re in compliance with our codes of ordinance,” he said.

Dandridge is taking over for Judge Larry Potter, who started Environmental Court more than 30 years ago.