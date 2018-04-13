× British leaders: ‘Highly likely’ Syrian regime responsible for attack

WASHINGTON — French fighter jets set off on a training drill as the U.S. and European allies considered whether to strike back at the Syrian regime for a suspected chlorine gas attack that killed dozens of civilians, including children.

France’s president said they have proof Bashar Al-Assad’s government used chemical weapons, and after an emergency cabinet meeting, British leaders stated it’s “highly likely” the regime is responsible for last weekend’s attack. Talks are also on-going at NATO.

“We think it is important that those responsible are held accountable,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Still the Trump administration says no final decision has been made about taking action against Syria.

A team of chemical weapons investigators is expected in Syria Saturday. U.S. officials said blood samples from medical workers confirm chemical weapons were used but officials don’t know who used them – the Syrian regime or, as the Russians claim, rebels hoping to overthrow the Syrian government.

“We will not know from this investigating team that goes in, we will not know who did it,” said U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. “They can only say that they found evidence or did not.”

Despite President Trump’s warnings of missile strikes, life goes on in the capital of Damascus. Seven years of war have some Syrians numb to threats.

“We still have a good life, and we’re not worried about this, not a lot,” said one resident.

The worry for the U.S. and its allies is how to stop the killing of innocent people without sparking a global confrontation.