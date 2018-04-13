× 19-year-old student arrested by FBI after threatening a school shooting

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto Central High School student was arrested by the FBI after posting a threatening social media post, DeSoto County Schools confirm.

Nathan Brown, 19, was charged with transmitting threats in interstate commerce using social media platforms, a Northern District of Mississippi Depart of Justice press release said.

According to the press release, Brown made threats against Snapchat Headquarters and a school ‘similar to the 1999 Columbine mass shooting’ on Twitter.

It is unclear if DeSoto Central High School was the school mentioned.