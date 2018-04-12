× Wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler reveals he recently had a stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed he suffered a stroke March 21 on his “Dinner with The King” podcast with his co-host Glenn Moore.

According to WWE, Lawler had a stroke the day before he was going to attend WonderCon in California.

“Around 6:30 in the evening, I had a stroke,” Lawler said.

He said his girlfriend Lauryn rushed him to the emergency room. It was determined that Lawler had a brain hemorrhage after undergoing a CAT scan.

He was discharged a few days later after his speech functions went back to normal.