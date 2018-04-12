× Suspects attack 69-year-old man, carjack vehicle at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects attacked a 69-year-old before stealing his car at the Valero gas station in the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say the victim was in his vehicle around 6 p.m. when one the suspects approached him with a gun and demanded he get out.

All three suspects then beat the man after he exited his car.

The suspects drove away in the victim’s silver 2010 Dodge Avenger TN tag 236ZTQ.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.