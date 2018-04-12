× Suspect killed by police after fatally stabbing 20-year-old, critically injuring mother

WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police are investigating after an officer reportedly witnessed a man stabbing a young woman during a domestic incident early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on North Ninth Street in West Helena, Arkansas.

It all started when authorities received a call of an unwanted party at the home. When he arrived, the officer said the suspect – a 39-year-old man – was stabbing a 20-year-old woman. The man lunged at the officer and was killed after being told to drop the knife.

The suspect and the young victim died on the scene.

The suspect’s mother was also stabbed during the incident. She was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical bus stable condition.