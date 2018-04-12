× Shots fired after suspects approach Papa John’s delivery driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects were taken into custody and a fourth transported to the hospital in critical condition after a pizza delivery driver pulled out a gun while on the job.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Papa John’s employee was making a delivery at the Southwind Lake apartments off Shelby Drive when he was approached by two suspects.

He told police one of the suspects pointed something at him that looked like a gun. He was scared for his safety and opened fire.

A teen was struck and rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other teens and an 18-year-old named Tjohntay Woods were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Court records show Woods was on probation for an incident that happened in October 2017 in which he and four others were caught breaking into an abandoned home. All the suspects fled the scene, but Woods was reportedly caught with a gun in his possession.