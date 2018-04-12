× Restaurant opening in Overton Square pledges to give a meal for every meal purchased

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of giving. That’s what Memphis is known for.

It’s no surprise the newest tenant in Overton Square plans on doing just that.

For every meal purchased at BOGARD restaurant, the owners plan on providing a meal to the Mid-South Food Bank.

“The concept is my last name, which is Bogard. It’s Buying One Gives Another Rare Dish,” said Edward Bogard.

“We’ll donate 2 percent of proceeds to the Mid-South Food Bank, which in turn is 100,000 meals for a projected year-one goal.”

Andrew Bell said this will help the 200,000 people a year they feed.

“It’s going to be tremendous financial support for the food bank,” said Bell.

Bogard is the founder of philanthropic company SoGiv, a non-profit shoe design company that donates 100 percent of its proceeds to more than 20 charitable foundations.

Preston Butts said he was inspired to join Bogard’s efforts and is now one of the co-owners, along with former Grizzlies Coach Lionel Hollins.

“It’s going to be great for the area. It’s really going to bring a unique feel to it,” said Butts. “We’re just blessed with the opportunity to do it.”

Two well-known restaurateurs, Ed Cabagiao of Zaka Bowl and S.O.B. and Ben McLean of Belly Acres, have been hired as operating managers for BOGARD.

BOGARD will go into the former Paulette’s space most recently occupied by Stanley Barbecue. Construction on the unique, Southern-cuisine restaurant should begin next month, and it is set to open in September.

“You see it every day, and you want to contribute in your own way. This is my own way of doing it,” said Bogard.