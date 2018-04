Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Raintree Apartments in the 700 block of East Raines Road Thursday afternoon.

A possible suspect was seen in a blue Ford Mustang.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.