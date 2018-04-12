× Police: Armed suspects steal narcotics from Rite Aid pharmacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Armed suspects stole prescription drugs from Rite Aid’s pharmacy in the 3500 block of Ramill Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say, two suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter while armed with a handgun and demanded narcotics from the pharmacist.

After taking the drugs, the subjects fled the scene in an unknown silver Sedan.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.