North Memphis convenience store shooting leaves man critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting investigation is underway at a North Memphis convenience store after a late night shooting on Wednesday.

One person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It happened outside the In and Out Grocery and Deli in the 800 block of Chelsea near Pearce Street.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.