World Golf Championship – FedEx St. Jude Invitational announced for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FedEx St. Jude Classic is becoming the World Golf Championship – FedEx St. Jude Invitational, PGA and FedEx officials announced Thursday.

The World Golf Championship – FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be played at Memphis’ Southwind golf course in August 2019.

David Bronczek, president and CEO of FedEx, made the announcement at Southwind.

The new event will change the way golfers look at Memphis and bring a different level of players to the local event, he said, mentioning players including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

“I think it’s going to be great for our city, it’s going to be great for the PGA, it’s going to be great for St. Jude,” Bronczek said. “This will change the way the world looks at our city.”