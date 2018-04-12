× Local pastor meets the man who carjacked him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser pastor came face-to-face with the man who carjacked him nearly two years ago.

Pastor Ricky Floyd of Pursuit of God Church says he’s been anxiously waiting for an arrest, but this wasn’t how he imagined it would play out.

“It’s a chapter that closed and an open chapter at the same time,” said Floyd.

It was September 2016 when the pastor put air in his tire at a South Memphis gas station. He watched a stranger hop into his driver’s seat, hit the gas and drag him across the parking lot.

“As I explained to him, I’m still effected by that,” Floyd said.

Floyd was left with anger and unrest until Monday.

That’s when Eddie Patterson, a deacon at another church, got a call from his brother-in-law, Ricky Anderson.

Anderson said he was ready to turn himself in.

“He called me and said he wanted to speak to the pastor and asked me if I know how to get in touch with him,” said Patterson.

Three days later, they all met at Floyd’s church as Anderson tried to explain why he did it.

“At that moment I was willing to go to any limit to get out of this city,” said Anderson.

“It’s not so much about liberating him. It’s about liberating myself by not holding on to anger, bitterness and frustration,” said Floyd.

Eventually police pulled up, and the pastor and the suspect hugged one more time.

“I feel like we can shut the door on the pain of the past and live in the prophecy and vision of the future,” said Floyd.

Anderson was booked at 201 Poplar on a list of charges.

Floyd says he’s already contacted the D.A.’s Office to try to get those charges dropped in exchange Anderson go into some type of rehabilitation program.

