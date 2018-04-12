Family looking for answers after fatal wreck, home burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark.-- A family is pleading for answers after they say their late father’s home was burglarized right around the same time he was killed in a car crash.

Family members tell WREG 36-year-old James Seaton flipped his truck earlier this week on a rural Phillips County road just outside Helena West Helena.

As the family grieves they discovered his house had been broken into around the same time the wreck was discovered. Guns and cash were taken.

Among the dust and fields, there are flowers off rural Phillips County Road 315 reminds loved ones of Seaton.

His daughter telling us he was known as the life of the party, always having fun, always giving to others.

Seaton crashed his truck in the early morning hours of April 8 on the way home which is not far away.

One of his windows is now covered with plastic after it was broken by thieves, shattered glass now remains.

The thieves got away with four guns and cash.

"Really hurt because the guns and stuff could’ve gone to his children and could’ve been put up for keepsake for the children," said his daughter 16-year-old Kayley Seaton.

Seaton says something is off.

The break-in was discovered not long after the crash.

Whoever did it cut themselves on the broken glass, leaving a trail of blood in the house.

Family is wondering if the culprit might be someone Seaton trusted.

"Dad did not let his information out and didn’t show everybody everything he had, he was kinda quiet about everything and didn’t flaunt everything he had," said Seaton.

Among the guns stolen a rifle, pistol and shotgun.

His family says it’s not just about the guns or the money, it’s the sentimental value and the memories.

"Cause that was something dad loved and dad was proud of his guns. He loved going to shoot them and having his kids see them and wanting us to know that hey, you only use this for protection and he wanted us to love to shoot the guns and everything.”

They’re putting up a $2,000 reward and pleading for anyone with information to contact the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office.

According to their website the Crime Tips Hotline is 866-954-5555.