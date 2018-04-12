× Banquet Salisbury Steaks recalled because of bone fragments

If you have Banquet Salisbury Steak dinners in your freezer, you’d better check on this.

Conagra Brands of Russellville, Arkansas is recalling approximately 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products that may be contaminated with bone fragments, the USDA announced.

The food being recalled is 27-ounce cartons labeled “Banquet Family Size 6 Salisbury Steaks & Brown Gravy Made With Chicken, Pork And Beef.” It will have a lot code of 5006 8069 10 05 and a best by date of Sept. 1, 2019. There will also be a USDA inspection mark of P-115.

The problem was discovered after the firm received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury.