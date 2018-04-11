× Wife of Arkansas town mayor charged in school bus fight

GILMORE, Ark. — The wife of a small-town mayor in Arkansas was arrested by Crittenden County deputies Tuesday after she allegedly walked onto a school bus and threatened to shoot the driver before a fight broke out.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Monday, when a girl who doesn’t normally ride the Marion school bus was given clearance to ride the bus home.

But the bus driver said she wasn’t told this and said the girl, who is a relative of Delaney, had to stay at school.

Gilmore residents say Delaney is married to Bruce Delaney, mayor of the town of 263.

Delaney and a man named Michael Stoutmiles were waiting at a bus stop for the girl to get off the bus.

When the bus pulled up and the girl wasn’t on it, authorities said, Delaney allegedly got on the bus and threatened to get a gun and shoot the driver.

A fight broke out and the driver’s head was injured, deputies said. A 15-year-old on the bus apparently joined in the fight.

Delaney is charged with second-degree battery and terroristic threats. Stoutmiles is charged with second-degree battery, and the 15-year-old was also arrested, county authorities said. The bus driver is not facing charges.

Students were on the bus at the time. There is video of the incident, but authorities are not releasing it.

Marion Schools issued a statement saying, “The safety of our students and employees is a top priority at Marion School District. Safely transporting students to and from school is a vital component of our goal.”