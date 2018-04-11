× Trumann man charged with raping girl multiple times

TRUMANN, Ark. — A 23-year-old man is charged with raping a girl on multiple occasions beginning when she was 12.

Trumann Police said the investigation began when the girl asked her mother about birth control. When the mother questioned her, she said a man her mother knew “made her do everything.”

Montrell Lashun Hillard was transported back to Poinsett County from the Cook County Detention Center in Chicago to face rape charges.

Police say it began with text messages between Hillard and the girl in 2015, leading to a sexual encounter on a mattress in a shed.

Other encounters allegedly took place at the girl’s mother’s apartment, a motel in Memphis, and at houses in Tunica and Horn Lake, Mississippi.

The girl told investigators the encounters continued until she was 14. She said she didn’t tell anyone because the man was violent.