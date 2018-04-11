× Teenage girl tells police man touched her in Trumann apartment

TRUMANN, Ark. — A teenage girl sleeping over at her friend’s apartment says she woke up to find her friend’s 41-year-old boyfriend naked and touching her.

Christopher Todd Brady is in the Poinsett County Jail charged with rape.

The 13-year-old told Trumann police she was at her 26-year-old friend’s apartment on Main Street, and the two of them were playing on their phones with Brady.

The girl said she went to sleep on a futon downstairs. When she woke up, she said Brady was naked at the foot of the bed, touching her between her legs. He later attempted to take off her pants.

She said Brady then ran naked up the stairs.

When officers located Brady, he had multiple lacerations on his face and arms and told police he had been jumped.