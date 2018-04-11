× Teen accused of giving 89-year-old neighbor brownie laced with tranquilizer in plan to steal from her

CHARLESTON, Sc. — (WCSC) Authorities say a West Ashley teenager gave his 89-year-old neighbor a brownie laced with a tranquilizer so he could steal from her.

Investigators arrested Christian Jellico on Tuesday.

He was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and petty larceny, and given a $102,125 bond.

Jellico’s charges stem from an incident on April 7 at a home on Norview Drive.

Authorities say Jellico offered the victim a brownie which she ate, and a short time later she started to feel drowsy. The victim said that when the suspect got up to go to the bathroom, she passed out on the couch.

A report states while the victim was passed out, the suspect stole a television and money from the victim’s purse.

According to authorities, the victim was incapacitated for four hours.

When the victim woke she said she still felt drowsy.

The victim said she attempted to get to a phone to call for help, but she was still feeling drowsy, and fell hitting her head and face on some brick steps.

The victim’s friend’s son arrived at the home and helped her to get medical attention.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for a cut to her head and bruises to her arm and face. A toxicology report indicates that a drug, identified as Benzodiazepine, was in the victim’s system.

Her doctor told authorities that this was not one of the drugs prescribed to her.

Investigators said they believed the suspect put the drug in the brownies that was given to the victim so that he could take advantage of her by stealing her personal items.

The victim was able to identify Jellico as the suspect.

Jellico has prior charges of breaking into cars, according to his lawyer.