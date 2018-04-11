× Sherra Wright and Billy Turner to appear at bond hearing in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright and Billy Turner will be in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

Both are being held for the murder of Wright’s ex-husband, former Memphis Grizzlies player, Lorenzen Wright.

Turner was arrested in November and Wright was arrested at her home in California a month later.

Both suspects will be tried together.

Lorenzen Wright was killed in 2011.

His body was found in field in Southeast Shelby County several days after he made a call for help to 911.

We’ll be in court for the hearing and will let you know what happens.