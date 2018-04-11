Robberies and carjackings at Parkway Village gas station has customers concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gas station in Parkway Village has lower prices than the rest.

But it's reputation as a hotbed for car crimes could hurt business.

WREG counted five carjackings and robberies within the last year.

"I'm not surprised at the crime. I'm surprised at the lack of coverage it's gotten," customer Steven Thomas said.

In August 2017 there was Facebook marketplace meetup gone wrong at the store that ended with a man being robbed and not paid.

"You have to watch out," Thomas said.

In September WREG introduced you to Rebecca Coker who was carjacked at the store after leaving her keys in the ignition. Since then, bad guys targeted another woman who left her car running at the pump in January.

"This is the same store where a girl left the club and cars pulled up and shot her on pump 4," a customer said.

The customer says there are many more crimes that take place at the gas station that police hear nothing about.

In the latest carjacking, police say the victim pulled up and started pumping gas. That's when a man walked up, held a gun to her head and made her turn over her keys.

Police say that happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday while there were plenty of people pulling in and out.

Though surveillance images captured the crime on camera, none of the suspects have been caught.

"To know that it happened in broad daylight where people are watching just makes you second guess if you should stop here," a customer said.

Though the gas may be cheap, is it really worth taking a chance?

Some say yes.

"You have to get gas, and things like that don't happen all of the time. You can't take it out on the people who own the establishment,"

But customers say changes must happen soon.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.