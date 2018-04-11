× Police: Suspect struggles with officers over gun after ramming two police vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly ramming two police vehicles to try and escape a raid.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they were watching a home on Waldorf in anticipation of executing a search warrant when they noticed the subject of their raid – Courtney Townsel – jump into a black Camaro.

Officers were already on standby on Person, so when Townsel turned onto the street two undercover detectives – parked across the lanes to prevent their suspect from escaping – activated their emergency lights.

Townsel reportedly refused to stop and rammed the first vehicle. Disabling it, he pushed passed the car and accelerated into the second. Major damage was sustained to both vehicles.

According to police, that’s when Townsel reached behind his back and yelled “I got a gun.”

He was eventually disarmed following a brief struggle and taken into custody.

Inside his home, authorities found marijuana and 22 Freedom Munitions .45 caliber rounds.

The gun he had in his possession was also reported stolen out of Senatobia.

Townsend was charged with aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana with intent.