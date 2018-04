× Police: Man went to South Memphis fire house with bullet wound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting victim went to a fire house in the 900 block of East Mclemore in south Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police confirmed the 28-year-old man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are unaware of where the shooting actually occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

