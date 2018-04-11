Police: Man shot in the leg during Highland Street home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after police say four men barged into his home Tuesday night in the 1000 block of South Highland Street.

Police say the men broke through the back door, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

The suspects then allegedly took $600 out of the victim's pocket and fled the scene.

Police said they found the victim laying on the floor in a bedroom in the back of the house.

"It's scary that it's so close," said a neighbor, who chooses to remain anonymous. "People need to speak up. That's the way to get crime prevented and lowered."

The suspects reportedly drove away in a gray four-door sedan.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital, and was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

A witness who was in the living room in the front of the home told police he heard two gunshots but didn't see what happened.

The victim's father was also in the home during the incident but didn't see the suspects.

Police say it's possible one of the suspects called the victim right before the robbery and the two know each other.

They took the victim's phone to investigate.

WREG will update you as more information becomes available.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.