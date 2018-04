× Police: Man killed in Parkway Village motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found at Memphis Inn Motel in the 4800 block of American Way in Parkway Village after a shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say the victim suffered from a gunshot wound, and the shooting happened inside of the motel.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

