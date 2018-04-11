Live at 9: Shelby County Elections, Watercooler Wednesday & Something Rotten

Mayor Jim Strickland

Mayor Jim Strickland joins us in studio to talk about Willie Herenton’s recent announcement about running for mayor, pre-K funding and other hot topics right now in the city of Memphis.

Your Voice, Your Vote

Early voting begins across Shelby County. With the May primary just weeks away, early voting is officially underway in Shelby County. There are several offices up for grabs, including Shelby County mayor.

Linda Phillips with the Shelby County Election Commission is here with what you need to do to make sure your voice is heard.

Finding balance in your life

Finding a healthy balance between your work and personal life can be a struggle. It can also cause some bigger problems if you don’t find that right balance.

Troy Amdahl and Dave Braun with the Oola Tour are here to show us how to find a good balance.

Watercooler Wednesday

In a recent article on the Scary Mommy blog, Anne-Marie Gale detailed her recent three-week trip to Cuba without her kids. She said she and her husband absolutely loved it.

So what are the signs that you’re not taking enough time for yourself?

A video on the same blog recently provided tips on how to properly raise boys so they won’t grow up to be rude. She lists steps like teaching that flatulence is not appropriate in public, and that women should be respected.

What are things parents need to know about raising boys?

We find out what our panel – Michelle Lewis, Latty and Austen Onek – has to say.

Something Rotten

Direct from Broadway comes the hilarious story of two brothers desperate to write their own hit play – while competing with the talented Shakespeare.

Something Rotten! A Very New Musical will run until Sunday, April 15, right here in Memphis at the Orpheum Theatre.