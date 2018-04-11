× First-degree murder charges filed in motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of opening fire on another person, killing him at the America’s Best Value Inn Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Larry Wilborn was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Luther Street. The victim was located in one of the motel rooms unresponsive and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses at the motel told investigators they saw two men fleeing the scene after the incident. One of them, they said, was a man they called “Lac”.

It turns out “Lac” was Wilborn, authorities said. They eventually located Wilborn in a black Dodge Dart in the area of Millbranch and Shelby Drive. A second person was also in the car, but it’s unclear if that person was charged in connection to the crime. However, we do know they were both taken in for questioning.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

35.149534 -90.048980