× Early voting for Shelby County races has started

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting runs from April 11-26 for the Republican and Democratic primaries for Shelby County offices.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who’s running?

Republican Primary

County Mayor

David Lenoir

Terry Roland

Joy Touliatos

County Commission, Dist. 1

Melody H. McLeary

Amber Mills

County Commission, Dist. 2

David C. Bradford

County Commission, Dist. 3

Lindsey M. Massey

Mick Wright

County Commission, Dist. 4

Mark Billingsley

County Commission, Dist. 5

Geoffrey Diaz

Richard E. Morton

County Commission, Dist. 7

Samuel D. Goff

County Commission, Dist. 9

Sharon Webb

County Commission, Dist. 13

Steve Basar

Brandon Morrison

Assessor of Property

Keith Alexander

Robert “Chip” Truoy

County Trustee

George Barnes Chism

Dexter L. Orman

Sheriff

Dale Lane

Circuit Court Clerk

Michael Finney

John Lackey

Tom Leatherwood

Steve Moore

Criminal Court Clerk

Richard DeSaussure III

Juvenile Court Clerk

Robert Hill

Bobby Simmons

Probate Court Clerk

Paul C. Boyd

George “Dempsy” Summers

Chris Thomas

County Clerk

Donna Creson

Sohelia N. Kail

Arnold Weiner

Register of Deeds

Wayne Mashburn

Democratic Primary

County Mayor

Sidney Chism

Lee Harris

County Commission, Dist. 1

J. Raquel Collins

County Commission, Dist. 2

Tom Carpenter

County Commission, Dist. 3

Monica Timmerman

County Commission, Dist. 4

Kevin Haley

County Commission, Dist. 5

Lawrence A. Pivnick

Michael Whaley

County Commission, Dist. 6

Willie F. Brooks Jr.

Eric Dunn

Stephanie Gatewood

Tami Sawyer

County Commission, Dist. 8

Daryl L. Lewis

Mickell M. Lowery

Edith Ann Moore

JB Smiley Jr.

County Commission, Dist. 9

Edmund Ford Jr.

Ian Jeffries

Pamela Williams Kelly

Adrian Killebrew

Jonathan M. Lewis

Roz Nichols

Jonathan Lang Smith

County Commission, Dist. 10

Reginald Milton

County Commission, Dist. 11

Eddie Jones

Eric Winston

County Commission, Dist. 12

Van Turner

County Commission, Dist. 13

Charlie Belenky

George C. Monger

Assessor of Property

Melvin Burgess

Lorie Ingram

County Trustee

Derrick Bennett

Joseph Lee III

Regina Morrison Newman

Sheriff

Floyd Bonner

Bennie Cobb

Criminal Court Clerk

Amanda Scott Hill

Heidi Kuhn

Carla Stotts-Hills

Juvenile Court Clerk

Janis Fullilove

Morrie E. “Jimmy” Noel

Harold C. Smith

Probate Court Clerk

Bill Morrison

County Clerk

Wanda Halbert

Jamal Whitlow

Mondell B. Williams

Register of Deeds

Shelandra Ford

Adrienne M. Pakis-Gillon

Where Do I Vote?

All locations open 10 a.m.-7 p.m., except as noted. Closed Sunday.

Calvary Episcopal Church 102 N. 2nd Street (enter from B.B. King) (open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Abundant Grace Fellowship Church 1574 E. Shelby Drive Memphis 38116

Agricenter International 7777 Walnut Grove Road Memphis 38120

Anointed Temple of Praise 3939 Riverdale Road Memphis 38141

Baker Community Center 7942 Church Road Millington 38053

Bellevue Baptist Church 2000 Appling Road Cordova 38016

Berclair Church of Christ 4536 Summer Avenue Memphis 38122

Collierville Church of Christ 575 Shelton Drive Collierville 38017

Dave Wells Community Center 915 Chelsea Avenue Memphis 38107

Ed Rice Community Center 2907 N. Watkins Memphis 38127

Glenview Community Center 1141 S. Barksdale Street Memphis 38114

Greater Lewis Street Baptist Church 152 E. Parkway North Memphis 38104

Greater Middle Baptist Church 4982 Knight Arnold Road Memphis 38118

Harmony Church 6740 St. Elmo Road Bartlett 38135

Mississippi Blvd. Church-Family Life Center 70 N. Bellevue Boulevard Memphis 38106

Mt. Zion Baptist Church 60 S. Parkway East Memphis 38106

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 7786 Poplar Pike Germantown 38138

Raleigh United Methodist Church 3295 Powers Road Memphis 38128

Riverside Missionary Baptist Church 3560 S. Third Street Memphis 38109

The Refuge Church 9817 Huff N Puff Road Lakeland 38002

White Station Church of Christ 1106 Colonial Road Memphis 38117

Full information is online here.