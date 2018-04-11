Does It Work: The Dust Daddy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tommy Black, owner of AAA Plumbing and Services in Covington, called WREG's Corie Ventura after seeing the commercial for the Dust Daddy.

"With the Dust Daddy, you can even dust around tiny objects without removing them first."

Black wanted to know if it's really up to the task.

"Clean out these little boxes like this, because you accumulate dust, trash and stuff."

The product comes with flexible suction tubes, a grip handle and a universal adapter. He assembled the Dust Daddy by connecting the grip to the suction tubes.

The adapter was not needed for his Bissell Powerforce vacuum.

Time to clean out the boxes filled with plumbing parts without having to remove them.

"Amazing. I didn`t think it would get it because some of it was bigger than the one I thought would suck up."

In addition to the dust and dirt, it picked up lint which Black was able to remove it quickly with no issues.

They moved to another box that had smaller parts in it. Black used the slide adjuster so the tubes would fan out.

"I didn't realize you can bend them back and still sucked. Very impressed with that part of it."

They even went outside and used it to clean the cup holders in Black's truck.

Pretty impressive.

Dust Daddy, you passed the Does It Work test.