College student from Memphis wins on 'Jeopardy!'

Rishab Jain, a freshman studying materials science and engineering at Georgia Tech, won Wednesday’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’

Jain is the son of Memphis physician and columnist Manoj Jain and is a former WREG Knowledge Bowl contestant.

He competed against William Scott from Tufts University and Caroline Trammell from Furman University.