× Bill allowing Sunday liquor sales sent to Gov. Haslam for approval

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A proposal to allow liquor sales on Sundays is heading to Governor Bill Haslam’s desk for approval.

State senators approved the bill 17-11 in a vote early Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTVF reported. The same measure was approved on Monday in the House by a vote of 53 -35.

Gov. Haslam was reported by The Tennessean as saying he would sign the bill once it reaches his desk.

The measure would allow grocery stores to sell wine on Sundays starting January 1, 2019. It would also change the hours of operation for liquor stores across the state to 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

An amendment added to the bill by the House would bar the sales of liquor and wine at grocery stores on Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Gerald McCormick, a Republican from Chattanooga, was one of the main sponsors of the bill.