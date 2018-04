× Yvonne Staples of the Stax group The Staple Singers dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum in Memphis says Yvonne Staples, a member of Stax Records group The Staple Singers, has died at age 80.

Though she lived in Chicago, the Staple Singers were originally from the Mid-South and produced hits at Memphis-based Stax including “Respect Yourself” and “I’ll take You There” in the early 1970s.

The group was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2012.