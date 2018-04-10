× Woman attempts to kidnap 11-year-old girl on her way to school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl on her way to school in the 4000 block of Knight Arnold in Parkway Village Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The victim told police a woman jumped out of a burgundy four-door vehicle, grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her inside around 7:30 a.m.

The 11-year-old said the woman jumped back into the car and sped away with an unknown man in the drivers seat after she started to scream.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspect’s car had a dent on the rear driver’s side panel.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.