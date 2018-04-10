Tennessee college student defends senior photo with gun

A University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior posed for her senior photo packing a gun in her pants and wearing a Women For Trump T-shirt, and she’s not backing down from the controversy.

Brenna Spencer, whose Twitter profile features a photo of Donald Trump and says “political correctness offends me,” posted her photo April 7.

Since then, it has been retweeted more than 10,000 times and drawn press coverage from Fox News and other outlets.

The post has drawn both criticism and support from commenters.

“I’m 100% pro gun but brandishing a firearm for a photo shoot or showing it off to try and look cool is just stupid,” one person said.

Spencer replied that she pulled the gun out of her holster for the photo to empower women and because she is proud of her Second Amendment rights.