Suspect allegedly robs woman, sets up exchange asking for 'finder's fee'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of shoving an older woman to the ground in order to steal her purse.

The incident happened outside the Nagasaki restaurant on Summer Avenue Saturday morning. The woman was reportedly making her way inside to eat breakfast when the suspect ran up behind her, grabbed her bag and then pushed her to the ground.

He then jumped into a gold Nissan Maxima and took off.

The suspect got away with the woman’s wallet which contained credit cards, cash and a cellphone.

The thief just may have gotten away with the crime had he not gotten a little greedy.

After the crime, the woman’s boyfriend sent the phone a text message. The crook reportedly sent a message back saying he’d return the items for a “finder’s fee” of $30.

He told the man he would meet him at an undisclosed location in a gold Maxima.

The man went through with the deal and it was just the break in the case detectives were looking for. They later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jarvis Tate. Authorities said he was the one caught on security camera attacking the victim and he even used his own cell phone number to contact the woman’s boyfriend to set up the exchange.

He was arrested, charged and booked into the Shelby County Jail.