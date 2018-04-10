Southeast Memphis car break-in victim: “I feel violated”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Tuesday they were looking for one or more people who broke in to five cars near Dorset Drive last week.

Cynthia Anderson's car was one of those hit, after she left a camouflage duffel bag of clothing in the backseat.

The bag of clothing represented the last step in her move from southeast Memphis to Mississippi.

“I absolutely love our home but there’s not a night that goes by you don’t hear gunshots over here,” she said.

Before leaving for Mississippi, she spent the night at her mom’s home on Dorset Drive.

But in the morning, she realized her trunk and front door lock were destroyed. That's when she realized someone broke in to her car and took her bag of clothes.

“I had taken out my retirement fund last year so I had a chunk of money last year so I had bought a lot of clothes," Anderson said. “[It was worth] a minimum of $3,000.”

She called police and they told her she was one of five victims hit last Wednesday.

“They felt like they thought there were guns in the bag because it was a camouflage bag," she said.

She said the bag had all the clothes she wears and some collectible pieces. She can’t afford to replace them.

“I ordered stuff like limited edition Snoopy shirts,” Anderson said. “The insurance company, since I was at my mother’s house and the car was on the street, won’t cover it.”

And even though she‘s already moving away, she now has a personal story similar to that of so many others in Memphis.

"I feel violated. I feel like I cant even explain the emotions I have," she said.

She says she’d offer a reward to anyone who found her stuff.

Police told Anderson they’re reviewing surveillance video, but they did not have any descriptions of suspects and had not made any arrests.

If you see Anderson's camouflage bag with clothing inside, call police.