Shelby County Schools creates incentives for parents to register students early

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the 2018-2019 school year is underway and Shelby County Schools has created a plan they hope will get more students registered early.

Starting Tuesday, Shelby County Schools will hold a drawing every two weeks for parents who have already registered their students.

Once you register, you will be eligible for every drawing so the early you get your child set for the upcoming school year the better.

There are several fantastic prizes up for grabs, including gift cards from stores like Kroger, Target, Southwest Airlines and Walmart. A flat-screen TV will also be given away during the contest.

Dr. Angela Hargrave and Lori Phillips talked about the plan on WREG’s Live at 9 on Tuesday.