Porch & Parlor restaurant planned for Overton Square’s corner spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overton Square’s managers announced a new fine-dining restaurant that will fill the corner space where Bar Louie closed.

Porch & Parlor is a concept by Tom Powers and Russ Graham, who also opened Flight in downtown Memphis and Southern Social in Germantown.

The restaurant will begin construction in the space, which includes the large outdoor patio at Madison and Cooper, within a month.

Bar Louie, the space’s former tenant, closed in January after Loeb Properties bought out its lease.