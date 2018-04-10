Police: Motel shooting leaves one person dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man shot early Tuesday morning died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at the America’s Best Value Inn in the 1300 block of Springbrook.

Family members identified the victim as 41-year-old Luther Street. His mother had reportedly begged him to stop staying at this hotel, but he wouldn’t listen.

She told WREG she believes a woman he was dating had something to do with the shooting, but she didn’t know the suspects or why they shot him.

Authorities have also not released any suspect information other than to say they reportedly fled in a black car.

