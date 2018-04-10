Police: Man threatens Family Dollar manager, steals cigarettes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man stole two carts of cigarettes from Family Dollar in the 100 block of North Avalon Street after threatening the manager, police say.

Officers responded to the robbery call Friday, April 6.

They were told a male suspect entered the store, implied he had a handgun and ordered the manager to give him the two cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus.

He was wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans during the crime.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

No arrests have been made.