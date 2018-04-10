× Police: Man critically injured in early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for suspects after a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

According to reports, a group of men had just pulled into a Park Forest Drive driveway when a silver vehicle stopped behind them and someone opened fire.

One of the bullets struck one man in the shoulder. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The victims were unable to provide a description of the suspect(s).

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.