Pass It On: A medical technician gets a helping hand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight's Pass It On, Tim Simpson helps a medical technician who always keeps a smile on his face despite multiple personal set backs.

It was a rainy day on Wolf River Boulevard as we visited the Pain Center. Inside the building, however, we delivered a ray of Pass It On sunshine.

Ethel is our play maker this week.

"I met Chris about three years ago. I go to the Pain Center, and he works in the lab," she said.

Ethel says she enjoys talking to Chris. That's how she found out he and his wife endured some tough times.

"He was telling me that his wife was still sick when I asked how she was doing," Ethel said.

Chirs' wife suffered not one, but two strokes.

To make matters worse Chris said their house burned down.

"I said, 'Oh lord. What can I do?' I emailed you, because I feel like Chris is the type of person you want to Pass It On too," Ethel said.

We are passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donors in Nesbit, MS. That makes a total of $600.

"Let's pass it on!" Ethel said.

Moments later we meet Chris in the doctor's office.

"You're always smiling. You don't ever think anything is wrong with you, so I wanted to pass it on to you today," Ethel said to Chris.

She counted out the cash, "I hope it blesses you Chris."

He could use some blessings.

"She had two strokes. She had one on New Year's, and then we got home from the hospital with four busted water pipes. Then our house caught fire January 8," he said.

The money will definitely come in handy thanks to a grateful patient.