× MPD: Man wanted for questioning in Malco Paradiso gun shot case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jajuan Herron, 23, is wanted for questioning by the Memphis Police Department in regards to the shooting of a Malco Paradiso movie theater in the 500 block of South Mendenhall Road Friday night.

According to the police, officers responded to the shots fired call at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses told officers that a man fired a shot into the ceiling while inside one of the theaters.

Police say that no one was struck by the gunfire. However, several people were injured when patrons ran from the theater.

If you know of Herron’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.