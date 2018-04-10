× Mother, father both now behind bars in autistic boy’s death

DICKSON, Tenn. — The mother of the Middle Tennessee child who was reported missing last week has also been arrested in his death.

Krystal Nicole Daniels was charged with aggravated child neglect or endangerment, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated Monday evening. She was booked into the Dickson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Investigators did not go into detail on her alleged role in the 5-year-old’s death.

The revelation comes just hours after news media outlets obtained the arrest warrant for the autistic boy’s father, Joseph Daniels.

According to that document, he confessed to beating Joe Clyde Daniels to death in the overnight hours of April 3 and 4th. He stated he used a closed fist to punch the child multiple times until he died. He then loaded the child’s body into the trunk of his car and drove him to a wooded area where he dumped the body.

The fahter then called police and told them he was missing, prompting a search and rescue crews to be deployed.

Joe Clyde Daniels has still not been located.