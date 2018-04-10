Memphis Grammy winners and nominees celebrated at Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sound of Memphis is still hot, and some of its Grammy-winning stars were honored Tuesday at Lafayette’s in Overton Square.

Local Grammy winners and nominee were celebrated by the Recording Academy’s Memphis chapter.

Kevin Kane, president of Memphis Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, welcomed the nominees and winners by saying that “the people coming out of the Memphis Chapter” recording academy are some of the best in the nation.

Grammy nominees Rev. Charles Hodges, Leroy Hodges and Hubbie Turner of the Hi Rhythm Section, plus R L Boyce and P.J. Morton were at the event.

Hodges thanked everyone for their support in their latest step away from being a backup band and into the spotlight of being featured artists in the double artist album that was nominated for a Grammy.

“To be here in Memphis at this very spot is an honor,” Hodges said. “We appreciate everything people do for us and we love making the music.”

Charles Hodges and the Hi Rhythm band have played with Al Green, Ann Peebles and Bobby “Blue” Bland just to name a few. The group was nominated for the best contemporary blues album.

Recording Academy Memphis Chapter President Gabriel Waddel said that eight members of the chapter won a Grammy and 17 members of the chapter were nominated.

Grammy winners Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell and Matt Ross-Spang were at the event. They won their Grammys for Bruno Mars’ Royal Studios-recorded hit “Uptown Funk.”

Mitchell, from Royal Studios, was the audio engineer who worked on the Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm album that was nominated and he shared his appreciation for the artists.

“Backing musicians don’t normally get to be in the spotlight but [Hi Rhythm] definitely deserve it,” Mitchell said.